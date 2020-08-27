What’s next in the tropics?

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Hurricane Laura making landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border, all eyes are on the tropics.

“The good news is we only pinpointing one area of low pressure off the coast of Africa,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “It has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.”

Computer models show the potential system tracking west in the coming days, but it’s too soon to know if it will form and where, exactly, it will go.

The next named storm will be called Nana.

Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as a ferocious Category 4 monster early Thursday, swamping a low-lying coast with ocean water that forecasters said could be 20 feet deep and unsurvivable.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm, which intensified rapidly Wednesday before plowing into land, came ashore at 1 a.m. CDT near Cameron, a 400-person community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of the Texas border.

Potentially catastrophic impacts will continue,” forecasters said.