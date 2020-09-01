Here’s the latest on the tropics

It’s not September and the peak of hurricane season is nine days away.

“We could see our next named storm very soon, possibly even Tuesday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “It will be called Nana.”

Tropical Depression Fifteen, off the coast of North Carolina, has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving northeast, away from the United States at 14 mph.

“We’re also watching a seemingly well organized cluster of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave that is moving quickly west across the central Caribbean Sea. There are some tropical storm-force winds just south of Haiti associated with this low,” Bridges said.

The wave will move south of Jamaica later in the day, when environmental conditions are expected to become a little more conducive for development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before the system reaches Central America. The National Hurricane Center said the wave has a 70% chance of development over the next two days.

If this disturbance gets a name, it would be Omar.

Yet another tropical wave is expected to merge off the coast of Africa. It has a 30% chance of developing over the next five days.

After Omar, the next named storm will be called Paulette.

Orlando-area forecast

“Closer to home, it’s all about increasing rain chances, especially after 2 o’clock,” Bridges said.

Orlando will start with sunny skies before the sea breezes collide.

Expect a high temperature of 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday and 91 on Thursday into the weekend. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 96, set in 1907.

Orlando’s rain deficit is 3.03 inches since January 1.