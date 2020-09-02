Nana, Omar and tropical waves. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical storms Nana and Omar continue to swirl, but neither weather system will impact Florida.

Tropical Storm Nana continues to move west toward Belize at 18 mph. As of Wednesday morning, Nana was southwest of Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Omar, meanwhile, has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph while spinning well off the coast of the Carolinas. Omar will move east-northeast at 14 mph.

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located about midway between the Windward Islands and west Africa have changed little in organization since Tuesday evening.

“Some development of this system is possible this week as it meanders over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The National Hurricane Center said it has a 20% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

“Another tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa later Wednesday and merge with a disturbance centered a couple hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands in the next day or so,” Bridges said. “Some gradual development of this system is possible, with a 60% chance of development within the next five days.”

Orlando-area forecast

It’s all about the heat in Central Florida.

“We will have a later start to the storms Wednesday afternoon, with a 40% coverage,” Bridges said. “That means we have more time to heat up.”

Orlando will reach a high of 96, with the heat index hitting 105 or greater. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 98, set in 1918.

Highs will be in the mid-90s Thursday and Friday, too, before dipping back to the low 90s over the holiday Labor Day weekend.

There’s a full moon Wednesday called the corn moon. The official moment the moon was full was 1:22 a.m.