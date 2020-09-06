Storm chances increase across Central Florida to close out Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a mainly dry day Saturday, storm chances go up Sunday and even more Labor Day. The rain won’t wash away your Labor Day plans, but you may have to do a little more dodging than the start of the weekend. Even higher rain and storm chances arrive Tuesday.

High temperatures Sunday and Monday climb into the low 90s.

Beach forecast:

There is a moderate threat for rip currents at the beach Sunday.

Be mindful of a moderate rip current risk and a slightly higher chance for storms at the beach. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

Tropical update:

Five day tropical development percentages.

There are currently three tropical waves in the Atlantic. Two waves currently close to Africa have a very good chance at becoming the next two named storms of the 2020 season.