Have a backup plan for your outdoor Labor Day plans

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for a wet Labor Day in Central Florida.

While it won’t rain all day, waves of showers will move in from the Atlantic, with more storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms that develop Monday could be strong, with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Highs Monday in the Orlando area will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Beach forecast

There is a moderate risk for rip currents along Florida’s East Coast beaches.

Storm chances will be higher Monday, which will keep temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

Tropical update

Tropical depressions 17 and 18 have formed in the Atlantic and two more areas of interest are being monitored.

