Tropical Depressions 17 and 18 form in the Atlantic, two other tropical waves to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression 17 formed late Sunday night in between the Lesser Antilles and Cabo Verde islands. T.D. 17 is moving slowly west at 5 mph and is expected to become a tropical storm later Monday. This storm is not expected to impact Florida.

Tropical Depression 18 formed early Monday morning and is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm later Monday. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Cabo Verde islands. T.D. 18 is forecast to become a hurricane by the weekend as it turns north. This system is not expected to impact the U.S. at this time.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, two other tropical waves have been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for possible tropical development.

A disturbance south of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Slow development is possible over the next several days and has a 30 percent chance to develop. This will not pose any threat to Florida.

A new tropical wave is forecast to emerge from Africa later in the week. Gradual development is possible once it enters the Atlantic.

The next two named storms will be Paulette and Rene.