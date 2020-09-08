LIVE TRACK: Tropical storms Paulette, Rene and 2 other systems to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday marks the peak of hurricane season, and the tropics are poppin’ less than 48 hours until Sept. 10.

With two tropical storms (Paulette and Rene) and two tropical waves, everyone wants to know if Florida could be impacted by any of these systems.

Here’s what we know as of Tuesday morning.

Part of the reason Central Florida has an increased chance of rain is the tropical moisture closer to North Carolina. There’s a low pressure system about 250 miles west-southwest of Bermuda that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of the system as possible over the next couple of days as it continues to move slowly to the west-northwest.

The hurricane center is giving the area a 40% chance of development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Paulette will not impact the United States and will eventually curve away due to a big area of high pressure near Bermuda.

Paulette currently has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving north-northwest at 5 mph. She will likely stay a tropical storm and could possibly die out before moving north of the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Storm Renee will possibly become a Category 1 hurricane within the next couple of days.

Currently, it is centered on top of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Rene is moving west at 14 mph.

Renee likely will not impact the U.S. either, as it will likely turn to the north.

Lastly, a tropical wave is forecast to merge off of the coast of Africa late Wednesday or Thursday and gradual development is possible over the next few days.

The hurricane center says it has a 60% chance to develop tropical characteristics over the next five days. It’s too early to tell where exactly it will trek.

The next named storm will be Sally.