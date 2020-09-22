Fall in Florida: Lower rain chances -- and temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some drier air in Central Florida.

Expect low rain chances for the next couple of days.

We will only see a 20% chance of rain Tuesday in Orlando, with a high temperature of 85. The average high for this time of year is 89. The record high is 96, set in 1933.

Expect no rain Wednesday and only a 20% chance Thursday. Rain chances increase to 60% Friday through Sunday as more moisture works back in and we pinpoint sea breeze storms.

[TRENDING: Does coronavirus spread easily among children? | Gunman shoots 2 teens at skating rink | Michael Jordan forms NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace]

Temperatures will be back in the upper￼￼ 80s Friday into the weekend.￼

We had officially a trace of rain Monday in Orlando, putting our surplus at 0.87 inches since January 1.

Tracking the tropics

￼The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Beta, located over the Texas coast, Hurricane Teddy, located about 600 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and has re-initiated advisories on regenerated Tropical Storm Paulette, located about 300 miles south-southeast of the Azores.

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms extending from the Bahamas west through the Straits of Florida and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a frontal system. This system is forecast to move slowly southward over Cuba during the next couple of days, and then move back north on Thursday through Saturday.

Environmental conditions could be marginally conducive for some slight development over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late this week. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Cuba on Tuesday and Wednesday. The NHC gives it a 10% chance to develop over the next five days.

None of the current systems are currently expected to have a direct impact on Central Florida.