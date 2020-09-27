Big storms linger late across Central Florida Sunday, more like fall late week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain and storm chances are high Sunday, but a lot of that holds off until late in the day. Most of the day is dry and hot until 2-3p.m. Storm chances sharply increase approaching dinner and through much of the evening. Some of the these storms could be strong with torrential rain and frequent lightning. The further south and east you are of Orlando, the better shot you have at avoiding the heaviest rain.

Rain chances increase late Sunday afternoon and linger through late Sunday night.

Scattered storms continue Monday and Tuesday. Localized flooding will be possible with the heavy rain combined with the slow-moving nature of the storms.

Future lightning

Fall, is that you?

Extra clouds and rain will be around Wednesday as a cold front looks to deliver the coolest air of the season to date. With the extra cloud cover and rain around, highs will likely be held in the low 80s. The more refreshing, less humid air arrives late Wednesday and especially by Thursday. A few areas, especially northwest of Orlando, will have a shot to dip into the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Humidity starts to creep back in later Saturday and next Sunday.

Beach forecast:

There is a moderate risk for rip currents Sunday

There is a moderate risk for rip currents Sunday. A few stray showers will be around through the day, but most of the afternoon is dry. The highest storm chances arrive in the evening from the west.

Tropical update:

Tropical development is very low over the next five days.

Believe it or not, the remnants of Paulette are still bouncing around the North Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center has highlighted, but also gives it a zero percent for redevelopment. Either way, this will not be a threat to the U.S. or Florida. The Atlantic should stay relatively quiet over the next five days.