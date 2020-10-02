Tropical depression 25 forms in Caribbean, heavy rain coming to Central Florida

Central Florida won’t see direct impacts over the weekend from Tropical Depression 25 but the moisture associated with the storm will impact the Sunshine State.

T.D. 25

Tropical moisture from T.D. 25 will be pulled into Central Florida along a stalled cold front, the same front that delivered the fall feel to Florida earlier in the week.

Tropical moisture from T.D. will surge into Florida along a front even though the storm is hundreds of miles away

Localized flooding will be possible with waves of heavy rain starting Saturday afternoon. The heaviest rain looks to fall along and east of the I-4 corridor toward the coast.

Expected rain through Sunday night

A widespread 2-4″ of rain will possible with isolated higher amounts.

T.D. 25 will move toward the Yucatan Peninsula and curve into the Southern Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Gamma later Friday or Saturday.

A secondary system near the Lesser Antilles also has the chance for development over the next five days. The next name would be Delta.