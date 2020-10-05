Tropical Storm Delta forms near Jamaica on path into Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Delta formed Monday morning near Jamaica.

Delta was 130 miles south of Negril, Jamaica, and was heading west-northwest at 9 mph.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The official track moves Delta into the northern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, possibly close to New Orleans as a Category 2 hurricane.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gamma, located over the Yucatán Peninsula, has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving west at 2 mph.

Gamma will push into the Gulf of Mexico, and the latest track has the storm heading into the Bay of Campeche but doesn’t move it farther north.

