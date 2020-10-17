Dangerous weekend at the beach, scattered showers developing

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front crossed the region Friday and is delivering *slightly* cooler air to the Sunshine State. The front, however, won’t give Central Florida a clean sweep and therefore the humidity will remain. Winds will increase behind the front creating dangerous beach and boating conditions and the possibility of coastal flooding this weekend.

A lot of Central Florida will be dry for the weekend, but showers will develop at times, mainly along the coast. Don’t be surprised if a few showers sneak as far west as the I-75 corridor, but the bulk of the action will cling toward the coast Saturday and Sunday.

For the most part, Central Florida will remain locked in the clouds with just a few breaks from time to time. Winds will also turn gusty through the weekend. At times wind gusts could top 30mph, especially along the coast.

Highs will top out around 80 degrees along the coast, more like the mid 80s inland.

Beach Forecast:

Dangerous beach and boating conditions develop this weekend.

Rip Current Risk: High

Wave Height: 4-6′

Coastal Flooding: Possible

Use caution this weekend at the beach, especially late Saturday into Sunday as wave heights will gradually increase over the weekend. A strong northeast wind will create dangerous rip currents and large waves.

By Sunday, expect breaking waves on the order of 4-6′. Dangerous conditions will continue through at least Monday. Winds along the coast will be on the order of 20-30 mph, stronger out at sea.

King Tides , the highest tides of the year, will enhance a coastal flood threat through the weekend. Coastal flooding occurs when the ocean is “pushed” further inland than normal, rather than from rain. Tidal effects and/or strong winds create coastal flooding.

Coastal flooding will be possible from the combination of King Tides and a gusty northeast winds.

Impacts from coastal flooding are the highest during high tide.

Weekend high tide schedule:

Saturday:

8:00-9:00 a.m.

9:00-9:30 p.m.

Sunday:

9:30-10:00 a.m.

10:00-10:30 p.m.

The higher-than-normal tides and rough surf can also create beach erosion.

Tropical Update:

