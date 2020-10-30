More trouble in the tropics? Development chances increase with tropical wave in Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s no rest for the weary in the tropics.

A disturbance that is currently impacting the Lesser Antilles has a high likelihood of becoming a new tropical depression over the weekend or early next week. Conditions will become favorable for tropical development as the disturbance moves into the Western Caribbean.

In the short term, this will be headed toward Central America, but in the next 10-15 days, it could lift into the Gulf of Mexico. The future that far out is uncertain, however.

The next named storm will be Eta and will be historic if it does develop. This year is currently tied with 2005 for the most names used in one hurricane season. Eta has never been used before. 2020 would also tie 2005 in terms of the number of storms in a single season with 28, even though only 27 names were used that season. During the National Hurricane Center’s post season analysis in 2005, a storm was found to be worthy of a name, but was not named when the storm was active.

The next name on the list is Eta.

The storm was not named since it was determined it did in fact meet the criteria of getting a name after the season was over. Because of this, there is an unnamed 28th storm in the 2005 season. If we got to Eta on the list it would break the naming record, but tie 2005 in terms of the most storms in the Atlantic Basin (tropical storms and hurricanes) in a single season.

Hurricane season runs through Nov 30.