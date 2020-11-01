Coolest air of the season blasts into Central Florida Sunday night

ORLANDO, Fla. – The roller coaster ride continues in a big way with a strong cold front moving through Florida Sunday night.

Ahead of the cold front Sunday afternoon, high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. A few showers will develop in the afternoon with higher storm chances returning late Sunday afternoon and evening as the cold front gets closer.

Future radar

Sunshine will increase Monday, but it will be gusty. Wind gusts at times could top 30mph through Monday evening. Highs Monday will be held in the low-to-mid 70s.

Wind gusts could top 30mph Monday

The coolest air of the season settles in Tuesday morning with widespread lows in the 50s. Some areas, especially northwest of I-4 could bottom out in the 40s.

Beach and boating forecast:

Beach forecast

Hazardous conditions continue at the beach with an elevated rip current threat and increasing wave heights. It will turn windy Sunday night and especially Monday.

Dangerous boating conditions continue through at least Monday.

A Gale Watch goes into effect after midnight with wind gusts at times nearing 50mph out at sea. Wave heights increase to 9-12 feet through Monday. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through all of Sunday.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Eta formed Saturday night tying 2005 for the most named storms in a single season. For more on Eta click here.