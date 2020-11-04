Central Florida forecast: Changes -- and Eta? -- on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will see a few changes in the coming days in Central Florida as more moisture works into the atmosphere.

We’ll see a few more clouds but no rain on Wednesday, with rain chances returning to 20% by Thursday.

Expect a high of 80 in Orlando on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high on this date is 81. The record high in Orlando is 90, set in 1929. Sunrise at 6:40 a.m. Sunset is 5:38 p.m.

Highs warm to 82 on Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances stand at 30% Friday, 50% Saturday and 70% Sunday.

Pinpointing the tropics

We are watching Tropical Storm Eta, which was over Nicaragua on Wednesday morning after making landfall there as a hurricane.

Eta has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm will eventually make a turn to the north and move over Cuba.

We will likely see the storm move into South Florida as early as Sunday.

We will continue to monitor Eta to see where it’s expected to go after that and how strong it will become.