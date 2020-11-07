Breezy with a few showers Saturday ahead of Eta

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will see more clouds than sunshine Saturday, but most will be dry. A few showers and downpours will be around through the day, but they won’t washout your plans.

Future radar

The breeze will continue Saturday out of the east with gusts in the ballpark of 20-30mph. Wind gusts increase Sunday into Monday.

Beach forecast:

High surf advisory

The rip current risk will become high through Saturday. By Sunday wave heights increase to 8-12 feet. A high surf and small craft advisory will be in effect through most of the weekend.

Tropical update:

Eta remains in the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen as it moves towards Cuba and Florida later in the weekend. For the latest on Eta click here.