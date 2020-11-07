Tropical storm watch issued for parts of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression Eta continues to move through the Western Caribbean Saturday morning. Gradual strengthening into a tropical storm is expected later Saturday as the storm approaches Cuba.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for most of South Florida meaning tropical storm conditions are possible in the next 48 hours. While none of Central Florida is under a tropical storm watch at this time, tropical storm conditions will also be possible starting late Sunday night and continuing through Monday.

Tropical storm winds

Central Florida Impacts

Rain:

Widespread rain arrives Sunday night and continues through Monday.

Future radar

Rain could be heavy at times.

Expected rain

2-4″ of rain will be possible along and east of I-4. 1-3″ will be possible west of I-4 through early Tuesday.

Wind:

Strongest wind gusts arrive late Sunday night and continue through Monday. Wind gusts will be on the order of 35-50mph. Spotty power outages will be possible.

Future wind gusts

Beach conditions:

High surf advisory

A high surf advisory is in effect for the east coast of Florida through Sunday night. Breaking waves will increase to 8-12 feet by Sunday. Localized beach erosion will be possible.