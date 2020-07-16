These are the top 3 factors for hurricane development

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricanes can come in all different shapes and sizes, but there are a few things that need to all occur consecutively for storms to live and remain healthy.

Below are the top three factors that have a direct impact on the strength of tropical systems.

1. Warm ocean water

First off, think of hurricanes as a massive heat engine, transferring heat energy from the surface of the ocean and releasing it into the atmosphere. This process can’t begin until waters are hot enough to fuel tropical development. That is why hurricanes only form in tropical waters, where ocean temperatures are above 80 degrees. The longer a storm stays over water, the better chance it has to maintain or even strengthen further. The only exception is if a storm becomes stationary, this will allow waters to churn up enough and cool down under the rain and clouds of the storm. This happened recently with Hurricane Dorian in 2019. The deadly major hurricane slammed its brakes over the Bahamas, eventually weakening over the cooling waters.

Sea surface temperatures

2. Wind shear

Wind shear in a storm is the change of wind speed or direction vertically through the storm. If the wind is stronger towards the top of the hurricane (high shearing), the center column of the storm will become tilted. Think of a spinning top, if it spins directly upright, it maintains its speed. The moment the top begins to tilt, the spinning speed significantly drops. This goes the same for a hurricane. Any slight tilt to the center, will weaken or even destroy a storm. Lower wind shear, or evenly winds through the atmosphere, is what a storm needs maintain its health.

Wind shear

3. Moisture content

Hurricanes are jam packed with moisture. Hurricanes are like steam engines sucking up heat energy from the water into the belly of the storm. It’s the same way as runners staying hydrated during a marathon. But this is not the ONLY source of moisture for storms. They need plenty of available moisture in its immediate surroundings. If dry air is nearby, it has the potential to be sucked into the center of the storm. If dry air finds a way in, it will quickly erode the whole system and weaken the storm.

Although hurricane season officially runs from June 1st through November 31st, that doesn’t mean tropical development is impossible outside this time. As long as these three conditions align, a tropical system can develop anytime of the year!