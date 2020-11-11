LIVE RADAR: Eta to lash Central Florida with rain

ORLANDO, Fla. – All eyes are on what is now Tropical Storm Eta, which will soon likely be a hurricane just off the Tampa area.

The storm’s official track has shifted and so have the models.

As of Wednesday morning, you can expect a Category 1 hurricane just off the coast of Southwest Florida later in the afternoon. Eta will possibly weaken before making landfall near the big Bend area of Florida or just on top of the Tampa area Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

We could see 2-4 inches of rain over the course of the day on Thursday as the system moves over northern -- and possibly Central -- Florida. Tropical storm force-winds greater than 40-50 mph will push through on Thursday.

We will see a 40% coverage of rain on Wednesday afternoon as it approaches.

Expect a high of 84 in Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances increase to 80% on Thursday.

Rain chances decrease as the system pushes up and away by the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday.

Sumter, Lake and Marin County are under a tropical storm warning. Flagler and Volusia counties are under a tropical storm watches.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect until Nov 14 4:31AM for the following shaded counties: Lake #flwx #news6 pic.twitter.com/aA6EnfN3YV — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) November 11, 2020