Forecasting Change: Winters are warming

ORLANDO, Fla. – Last week Forecasting Change focused on warming seasons. Remember, that it is the trend that most of the warming we have going on is being experienced in the winter season. In the City Beautiful, that is true.

Look at this graph below that shows that the average temperature for the winter season has increased by almost three degrees in the past 50 years.

Winters are warming

What that means on a day-by-day basis is that over the course of the winter, Orlando ends up with 13 more days with above-normal temperatures when compared to 1970. That’s two full weeks of hotter weather in the winter.

Warming winter days

And, as I have said before, it’s not just Orlando that is feeling the heat.

Look at this winter warming graphic.

The biggest warming is occurring in the Upper Midwest and Northeast

There are a couple of spots in the Pacific Northwest that appear to not be warming as much, but everywhere else, the country is getting warmer for the winter.