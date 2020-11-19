Fun while it lasted: After a few cool and breezy days, a warmup is on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is getting one more chilly start Thursday before warmer air moves into Central Florida.

As some dry air sticks around with a northerly wind, temperatures will start out in the 40s and 50s once again.

More humid air moves in by the afternoon with a shift in the wind out of the northeast.

“We will, however, feel a nice rebound this afternoon,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Highs will return to the mid-70s with a few coastal showers at 10%.

Rain chances return to 20% by Sunday and highs will be back near 80 by Friday.

On Wednesday in Orlando, temperatures reached a high of 76 degrees. The record high for Wednesday’s date is 88, which was set in 1928. The normal high is 78.

“We had no official rain yesterday, putting our surplus at 4.71 inches since Jan. 1 and 7.72 inches since Sept. 1,” Bridges said.

The record high for Thursday is 88 degrees, set in 1930.

Pinpointing the tropics

The 2020 hurricane season is days away from its official calendar end date but it’s making the most of the time it has left.

A broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development, if any, of this system is expected to slowly occur during the next several days while it drifts west-southwestward or westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, areas of heavy rain are possible during the next several days from Nicaragua southward across Central America and into Colombia. These rains could cause new flooding concerns, especially across previously inundated areas. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 10% chance of formation over the next five days.

A non-tropical area of low pressure could form between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week. The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it moves northeastward. The Hurricane Center is giving it a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.