Jack Frost nipping: Strong cold front blasts into Central Florida Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Clouds will go on the increase Sunday, but it will still be warm with highs jumping into the low 80s. A stray sprinkle will be possible, but most of Sunday will be dry.

High temperatures Monday will occur in the morning prior to a strong cold front moving through Central Florida. Temperatures will then fall for much of the afternoon. You may want the light jacket for the afternoon and evening as temperatures fall into the upper 60s by dinner.

Winds will also be gusty out of the north to a tune of 20-30 mph.

A few strong storms will be possible for the first half of Monday

As the front moves through, a few strong thunderstorms will be possible. Skies quickly clear the rest of Monday as drier, cooler air rushes down the Florida peninsula.

The coldest air of the season settles in Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday's low temperatures

Highs Tuesday will likely be held in the 50s for most of Central Florida. As the wind gradually relaxes through Tuesday, temperatures plummet into the 30s, 40s along the coast by Wednesday morning.

Frost will be possible Wednesday, especially in wind protected areas.

A light frost will be possible Wednesday morning, especially in wind protected areas. If you have sensitive plants, it may be a good idea to cover them up, especially if you inland.

Temperatures rebound by Thursday, but another strong cold front reintroduces the chill for the second half of next weekend.