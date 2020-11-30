COLD air to blast into Central Florida after storms move through region

ORLANDO, Fla. – A strong cold front will move through Central Florida early Monday, bringing a line of storms and dropping temperatures throughout the day.

Expect high temperatures in the 70s in Orlando, with temperatures dropping into the 50s into the evening hours.

[TRENDING: Man found clinging to boat 86 miles off Fla. | US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of COVID-19 | Mom of slain teen shot at burial service]

Overnight, expect 30s and 40s, with highs only in the 50s Tuesday and morning lows Wednesday in the 30s area-wide.

For the first half of the day on Monday, some storms will be strong, with the risk of wind gusts greater than 50 mph and heavy downpours.

There is a slight possibility of a couple of rotating storms, mainly north of our area. Marion and Flagler counties will likely see the worst of the weather for the first half of the day.

The coverage of rain Monday is 60%, tapering off through the afternoon and evening.

We will see a chance for some frost to develop early Wednesday for a large part of Central Florida.

We do rebounded to the mid-60s for highs Wednesday afternoon, but low 70s return on Thursday.

Yet another front will bring cooler temperatures by the weekend.

After warming into the mid-70s on Friday, expect highs in the mid- and upper 60s for the weekend.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 76.The record high for Monday is 86, set in 1978.

The record low temperature for Tuesday is 32, set in 1924.

Tracking the tropics

Meanwhile, Monday is the last day of the hurricane season.

We are pinpointing a large non-tropical low pressure system near the Madeira Islands producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This system, which has a 40% of tropical development over the next two days, will not impact the U.S.