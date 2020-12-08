Frost Advisory: Chilly day on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect a cold start Tuesday across Central Florida, with many areas in the 30s and 40s.

There is a frost advisory in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday for Marion, Lake and inland Volusia counties.

All of this cold air is coming in behind the front that brought a little bit of rain to the Orlando area Monday.

Expect temperatures to stay cool, with a high of 61 in Orlando. The normal high on this date is 74. The record high is 88, set in 1978. The record low is 25, set in 1937

Highs will remain in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

We can expect highs back in the low and mid-70s by Friday.

Low rain chances return by the weekend, with highs in the mid- and upper 70s.