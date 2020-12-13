Florida could see highs close to 80 to close out the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Foggy conditions are expected to continue into Sunday morning across much of Central Florida.

Eight counties remain under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. The advisory includes Flagler, Volusia, Marion, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Lake & Sumter counties.

Visibilities could be as low as 1/4 of a mile in some locations.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to shift to the Northward through today, leaving a light onshore breeze for your Sunday.

Minimal rain chances are expected throughout Sunday, after the fog dissipates this morning, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy.

[TRENDING: Floridians could soon eat invasive pythons | Florida’s Keyontae Johnson collapses on court | 2020 pop culture wrap]

Sunday’s highs will be warmer than normal for this time of the year, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across east-central Florida. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s.

This work week, we will be awaiting the arrival of two fronts. The first will move through the area on Monday, bringing a slight 10 percent chance of rain with highs cooling back to near normal, in the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

By late Wednesday, a stronger front slide in with more widespread rain (50 percent). By the latter part of the week, highs will drop back in the mid 60s with overnight lows into the 40s.