Get ready for a strong cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a chilly start across Central Florida on Wednesday morning. Many areas are in the 40s with some 30s north.

But then it will warm up as the day progresses. Expect a high temperature of 76 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be near 80 ahead of the front on Christmas Eve day.

Expect rain chances along the front with a couple of stronger storms for Thursday afternoon.

By Christmas morning all the rain is out and temperatures will drop expect lows in the 30s on Christmas morning with High temperatures only in the 50s on Christmas day.

Temperatures will stay cool with highs on Saturday in the lower-mid-50s. By Sunday expect highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday in Orlando we had a high temperature 71 degrees. We had no rain putting our surplus at 3.03 inches since Jan. 1.

The normal high for Dec. 23 is 72. The record high for today is 86 degrees set in 2013.