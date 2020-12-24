Who asked for colder weather for Christmas?

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are starting off mild across Central Florida this Christmas Eve morning.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s to start.

There is a Hard freeze Watch until Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s.

“Gangsta’s Paradise” was the number one song on the Billboard year-end singles list the last time it was this cold on Christmas. #flwx pic.twitter.com/hr3EPZRy3r — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) December 24, 2020

Temperatures will warm all the way to 82 degrees ahead of a cold front on Christmas Eve.

Expect a cold front to bring strong storms after 7 p.m. through about 11 p.m. across Central Florida.

Once the front passes cooler air will build in just in time for Christmas morning.

Expect temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Christmas morning with highs only in the 50s Christmas afternoon.

Temperatures Will only be in the 50s for Saturday but warm back into the 60s for Sunday in the 70s next week.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 75 degrees. The record high for yesterday was 86° sit back in 2013.

Yesterday we saw no rain putting our surplus since January 1 at 2.95 inches.

The normal high for today is 72 degrees. The record high is 85 set back in 2014.