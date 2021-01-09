Parts of southern U.S. could see over 4 inches of snow

ORLANDO, Fla. – Parts of the Southern Plains and Deep South will be dealing with the white stuff Sunday into Monday.

A storm system will dive into the Plains from Southern Rockies bringing with it the potential for heavy snow in parts of Central and Northern Texas.

Rain, snow and ice spread across Texas Sunday.

A widespread 3-6′” of snow is forecast through Central Texas with isolated amounts of up to 8″ possible. The system will then glide over the Gulf of Mexico bringing a cold rain to Houston, but more snow to parts of Louisiana Mississippi and Alabama.

Winter weather alerts

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of Central Texas and Northwest Louisiana. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Arizona. A Winter Weather Advisory extends from the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma back into Colorado.

The same system will bring slight rain chances to Central Florida Tuesday followed by cooler air into the middle of next week.