Achoo! Highest allergy levels of the year arrive next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s getting to be that time of year again.
If you suffer from allergies, it has been tough lately. Since the warmth in early January, allergy levels have been running in the medium to high category with Juniper, Elm and Alder being the top outdoor allergens.
Spring-like warmth will surge back into Central Florida starting Sunday which will help to increase allergy levels. Central Florida will remain in the medium-high category through Monday with the worst days over the next five days occurring Tuesday and Wednesday.
