Massive winter storm expected to bring snow, ice to Mid-Atlantic, Northeast

Snow forecast Monday through Wednesday. Up to two feet of snow is possible in parts on the northeast.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The winter storm that extends from the Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico is ramping up for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The system has already dropped up to 10 inches of snow in parts of Illinois as major cities along the I-95 corridor gear up for the storm.

Future radar

Up to two feet of snow is possible from Southeast Pennsylvania to New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts. Sleet and freezing rain will also contribute to difficult travel in parts of the Carolinas and Virginia.

Winter Weather Alerts

Winter storm warnings stretch from Iowa to the Atlantic Ocean. A winter storm watch covers all of Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine with the potential for heavy snow arriving late Monday.

Coastal flooding will also be an issue as the storm strengthens off of the East Coast of New England. Wind gusts along the coast could reach 45 miles an hour creating whiteout conditions.

This snow and ice is part of a system that will bring another blast of cold air to Central Florida Monday.