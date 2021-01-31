Blast of cold air arrives Monday after nearing 80 degrees Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The weather whiplash continues. Highs ahead of our next strong cold front top out around 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. The winds will be gusty at times out of the southwest helping to pump in more warmth to Central Florida. Sunshine will be out for most of the day with clouds increasing late.

A stray shower will be possible in the evening around the I-75 corridor, but most of the rain and storm chances arrive closer to midnight and beyond. Most of the rain is over by 7 a.m. Monday morning, but the cold air will take its place.

Rain and storm chances increase late Sunday and early Monday. Most of Sunday is dry and warm.

After a start around 60 degrees before sunrise, temperatures will fall all day Monday, even with the help of some sunshine. Most of Monday afternoon will be in the 50s.

Hour-by-hour temperatures Monday

That will set up a few very cold nights/mornings to follow with the coldest being Wednesday.

Wednesday morning temperatures

Frost will be possible Tuesday morning through Thursday morning with most widespread frost occurring Wednesday morning .

The weather whiplash continues late in the week with temperatures quickly warming to around 80 degrees by Friday.

Dangerous beach conditions continue

It may be tempting to get in the water Sunday , but it will not be advised. A high rip current threat and high surf will continue through at least the remainder of the weekend. A small craft advisory is also in effect for dangerous boating conditions off of the east coast of Florida.