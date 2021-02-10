Here’s why eerie sea fog rolled onto Flagler and Volusia beaches

Those along the Flagler and Volusia coastline witnessed a spooky sight Tuesday and Wednesday as sea fog made its way onto shore.

If you’re not up to speed on your different kinds of fogs and how they form, let me explain.

[TRENDING: NBA team stops playing national anthem | Aunt Jemima changes name to this | Zoom filter makes lawyer look like cat]

Sea fog is a type of advection fog that forms when warm, moist air moves over the cooler ground.

In the case of sea fog, the cooler ground is the relatively cooler ocean water.

Ad

Sea fog formation

Air temperatures Tuesday and again on Wednesday surged into the 80s across most of Central Florida. Water temperatures off of the east coast of Florida were in the mid-60s.

Water temperature

As that unseasonably warm and humid air moved over the cooler water, the air cooled to its dew point temperature.

Sea fog formation

When this happens, the air becomes saturated and fog forms.

Sea fog formation

An onshore wind along the Volusia and Flagler coast pushed that fog back onto the land. Temperatures right along the coast were about ten degrees cooler than inland areas because of the thick fog Wednesday.

The Brevard coast missed out on seeing the fog which allowed for a much better beach day with temperatures also making it into the 80s.