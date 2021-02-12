Here’s when storms will move through Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – An unsettled weather pattern will bring the chance for rain and storms back to Central Florida for the weekend.

A few storms could be strong, both Saturday and Sunday.

Severe threats this weekend

A front will stall along the Georgia/Florida line, keeping the bulk of rain and storms northwest of I-4 and most of Central Florida dry for the first half of Saturday.

Weekend setup

Saturday storms

Storms look to develop in between I-4 and I-75 mainly after 2 p.m. and move east toward the I-95 corridor through Saturday afternoon and evening.

Future radar Saturday

A few of these storms have the potential to be strong. Damaging wind, hail and lightning will be the main threats. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. The storm coverage should wind down after 7 p.m.

Sunday storms

Another round of storms, a few potentially strong, will come back into the picture Sunday.

A few showers and storms will be around Sunday morning, but most of the activity will again be north along the stalled front, north of Marion and Flagler counties.

Future radar Sunday morning

Look for another round of storms to develop very similarly to Saturday, after 2 p.m. between I-4 and I-75. These storms will again push towards the east coast of Florida through the late afternoon and early evening.

Future radar Sunday afternoon

Most of the storms push off of the coast by 7 p.m. A few of these storms could again be strong Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Damaging wind, hail and lightning will be the main threats. The tornado threat is low, but again, not zero.