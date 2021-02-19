Record heat won’t stick around, cold front expected to move through Central Florida

It was a record day for heat on Thursday in Central Florida.

New records were set at the Orlando International Airport, Sanford, Daytona Beah and Leesburg.

Thursday night, Central Floridians are looking at a mild evening with a low of 69 degrees.

It will all change on Friday.

The next cold front is marching into Central Florida by the middle of the day.

Showers should hit Marion County around 10 a.m. on Friday.

The showers and storms will move into the Orlando area from the Sanford around noon.

The storms will move to Kissimmee after rain hits Orlando.

The showers will hit Brevard County by 3 p.m.

The last of the showers will exit Central Florida by 5 or 6 p.m. on Friday.

The chill comes next.

The high will be in the 70s Friday before the rain arrives. After the showers temperatures will drop into the 60s.

The temperatures will keep dropping.

The low Friday night into Saturday morning will be 45 degrees in Orlando.

Saturday will be filled with sunshine with breezy conditions and a high of 65 degrees.

Sunday will be a little warmer with a high of 70 degrees.

By Monday Central Florida will return to above normal conditions with highs getting back to the upper 70s.