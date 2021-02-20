Remember me? Cooler air makes a comeback to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 80s are going away for a few days behind Friday’s cold front. In it’s wake, sunshine will break free as the cooler, drier air pours into Central Florida. Highs Saturday afternoon will be running about 20 degrees cooler than Thursday and Friday.

Wind speed Saturday. Gusts could top 25 mph through the afternoon.

The breeze will also remain cranked up through the afternoon. Gusts at times could top 25 mph before settling down overnight. Temperatures fall back into 40s and 50s by Sunday morning.

Dangerous beach weekend

It’s not the best beach weekend with the breeze and cooler air, but if you’re headed to the beach use caution.

Dangerous beach conditions

There will be a heightened rip current risk through the weekend. The surf will also be rough. A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for most of the weekend for the Atlantic waters.