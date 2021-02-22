Here’s how to see the full Snow Moon this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – The second full moon of the year is about to take center stage in our night sky.

The full Snow Moon will rise in the eastern sky as the sun sets Friday evening. The February full moon is known as the Snow Moon, for probably obvious reasons, as heavy snow typically falls in the month.

Full Snow Moon Friday into Saturday

The moon will be at its fullest at 3:19 a.m. Saturday, but will still appear full after it rises after sunset. Mars with its new roommate, the Perseverance rover, will also be in the night sky to the left of the moon in the western Friday night sky. Look for the dot with the red tint to it.

Mars in the night sky Friday night into Saturday morning

If you snap any photos, upload them to the PinIt section of the Pinpoint Weather App. The app is free to download. March’s full moon, the Worm Moon, will occur on Mar. 28.

