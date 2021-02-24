Temperatures to return to the 80s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The cold front from Monday is long gone and past Miami.

The front did its job in getting the rain and clouds pushed out of Central Florida. It left behind a nice day on Tuesday. The high in Orlando maxed out at 76 degrees. This is one degree above normal.

Tuesday night, look for one more cool night. Wednesday morning, Central Florida will have a low of 49 in Orlando and 44 in Ocala.

For Wednesday, the warmup gets underway. The high for Wednesday is set to make it back to 80 degrees. On Thursday, Central Florida warms up just a little more with a high of 81. By Friday, Central Florida makes it back to a high of 84.

The weekend looks even warmer with highs going to 86 for both Saturday and Sunday. For the start of the next work week, some areas might even threaten the 90-degree mark.

There is no mention of rain on any of the days. I can’t rule out a coastal shower as the sea breeze kicks in for this summertime-like pattern, but rain chances overall are not very good.