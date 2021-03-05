Gorgeous Friday, but have the indoor plans ready for Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunshine will dominate our skies to close out the workweek. With the help of sunshine, high temperatures return to the upper 70s. The breeze will be light out of the east.

The weather changes completely with an approaching cold front Saturday. Saturday will likely fall in the washout category as a system in the Gulf of Mexico pushes in moisture to all of Central Florida.

Future radar

Scattered showers will be around Saturday morning, but the day won’t be a total loss. The widespread rain arrives closer to lunch and continues for much of Saturday afternoon. Scattered downpours will continue into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

High's Saturday

High temperatures will only top out in the mid-60s Saturday. Lower 70s will still be possible in Brevard where the rain holds off the longest.

The weather will improve greatly Sunday, but it will still be cool and windy. Sunshine will increase for the afternoon with highs around 70 degrees. A gradual warmup returns next week.

Improvements to the allergy situation will be likely as this system moves in and out of Central Florida.

Allergy forecast

Pollen numbers start to surge back again early next week.