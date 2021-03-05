Will it rain this weekend in Central Florida?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Floridians saw a great couple of March weather days this week. Wednesday had a high of 75 degrees, Thursday afternoon Central Florida hit 74 degrees.

Thursday night, the good weather continues with a clear sky and a low of 53 degrees.

Friday is the start of Bike Week in Daytona Beach. The weather for the first day of Bike Week and The Arnold Palmer Invitational could not be better.

The day will start with a cool morning with the temperatures warming fast into the 60s. Central Florida will end the day with high of 78 degrees and lots of sunshine.

[TRENDING: Video shows SpaceX Starship exploding after landing | All Fla. teachers can get vaccine at CVS | Man gets 20 years for cutting off wife’s lover’s penis]

Ad

More clouds will begin to build in from the Gulf of Mexico on Friday night. The low Friday night will drop to 58 degrees. There will be a chance of sprinkles before sunrise.

During the day Saturday, Central Floridians will watch the showers overrun Central Florida. The latest models have the showers onshore on the Gulf side by 9 a.m.

The rain will roll into Marion County by noon on Saturday.

People will see rain in the Orlando area around 1:30 p.m.

Central Floridians will see the most rain from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

By 7 p.m., the heavy rain will be into southern Brevard county.

The early arrival of the rain will make for a daytime high of only 64 degrees on Saturday afternoon.

Gradual clearing kicks in Saturday night, Sunday will be clear with a high of 70 degrees.