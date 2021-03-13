Find the pool! Heating up this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the summer-like weather last weekend, it’s back in a big way this weekend. Highs over the weekend will climb back into the low-to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

For now, the humidity will also stay away allowing for a comfortably warm feel into the start of next week. The breeze will also continue to back off, Be careful at the beach as there is a high risk for rip currents this week.

Wind speed

The dry and unseasonably warm weather will continue into late next week. By Wednesday, Central Florida will make a run for 90 degrees before cooler air arrives Friday.

Beach forecast:

There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach this weekend

Be aware of the high rip current threat along the east coast beaches this weekend. The breeze out of the east will keep that threat elevated, especially at high tide. Load up on the sunscreen as the UV index also remains very high.