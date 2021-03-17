Hope St. Patrick likes it hot. Orlando area to reach highs near 90

ORLANDO, Fla. – The rest of the country may be green with envy at the Central Florida forecast, which seems appropriate on St. Patrick’s Day.

Expect highs near 90 in Orlando on Wednesday, with no chance of rain. The record high in Orlando on this date is 93, set in 1921.

[TRENDING: How to celebrate St. Patty’s Day at Fla. theme parks | Florida’s texting-driving law rarely enforced | Massive manta ray photobombs surfer]

High temperatures will again be near 90 on Thursday, but rain chances jump to 40% at night as a new front comes through the region.

Ad

Friday’s high will be in the upper 70s.

For the weekend, it will be dry, with highs in the mid-70s for most of Central Florida.

The first day of spring is Saturday.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 3.14 inches in 2021.