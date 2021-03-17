Temperatures will continue to warm up this week in Central Florida

Temps continue to rise in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat is still building in Central Florida.

Temperatures reached 86 degrees in Orlando on Tuesday.

The normal high for this time of year is 78 degrees.

Temperatures could drop to 63 degrees on Tuesday night.

The sky will be partly cloudy.

For St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, Central Florida is looking at more heat. The high on Wednesday goes up a few more degrees to a high of 89.

There is no real chance of rain.

Thursday the high goes to 90 degrees. Late Thursday, a cold front marches into Central Florida from the Gulf of Mexico. This front will bring a 20% chance of rain.

By Friday, Central Florida goes right back to partly cloudy sky conditions and dry conditions. The high on Friday will be 79.