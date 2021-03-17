Tornado outbreak likely for parts of Deep South

Parts of the Deep South are in highlighted in a rare high risk.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of the Deep South in a rare “high risk” for severe weather.

A severe weather threat, like the one unfolding Wednesday, only occurs once or twice a year, on average. High risks are reserved for the most extreme severe weather outbreaks.

A tornado outbreak, including the potential for long-track, intense storms, is likely across several southern states as a strong system moves out of the Plains. Several rounds of severe storms will be possible Wednesday, starting in the afternoon and continuing into the overnight.

Severe weather setup

To make matters more dangerous, the threat for long-lived, violent tornadoes continues after sunset.

Supercell thunderstorms, storms that rotate and have the potential to spawn tornadoes, increase through the evening.

Supercell potential

The map above highlights the supercell thunderstorm potential at 9 p.m., but strong tornadoes are possible through the afternoon and into the overnight in this part of the country.

The severe weather threat moves east Thursday. The highest chance for severe weather will extend from Georgia into Virginia.

Severe threat Thursday

A few strong storms will be possible Thursday evening and early Friday across Central Florida.

It is important to note that while a few storms locally could be strong Thursday, the intensity and scale of the severe weather won’t be close to that of the threat in parts of the Deep South on Wednesday.