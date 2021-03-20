Where are you spring? Dreary, windy, cool on the first day of spring

There will be a large divide in temperatures across Central Florida Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s topsy turvey in the weather department! After nearing 90 degrees the last few days of winter, it will feel more like January than late March Saturday.

An area of low pressure will develop off of the Florida coast sending clouds and few showers back into Central Florida. The highest chance for rain Saturday will be along the coast, but a few showers will sneak inland.

A low will develop off the coast of Florida Saturday bring clouds, showers and wind to the peninsula.

Clouds will arrive first north of Orlando, moving in off of the Atlantic, and gradually increase for areas south of Orlando. It will be relatively warmer in Osceola and Brevard counties as sunshine will be around to start the day.

Future clouds and radar

A gusty north wind combined with cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the 60s. The wind will crank up through Saturday afternoon to at time gusting near 40 mph along the coast, 20-30 mph inland.

Wind gust forecast

It will be a little better Sunday as that area of low pressure off of our coast responsible for the dreary day Saturday departs.

By the end of next week, we could have our first 90 degree days of the year.