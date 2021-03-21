Missing the heat? Staying chilly Sunday, but the first 90s of the year likely later in the week

ORLANDO, Fla – It’s another day in the weather department that matters where you live. There will be some improvements in the weather Sunday, but only for a select few.

There will be a large divide in temperatures across Central Florida Saturday

Most of Central Florida will stay locked in the clouds and chilly weather Sunday, but sunshine will try to inch back in from east to west. The theme of Sunday is the further west you are of Orlando, the more likely your day will look and feel like yesterday.

Sumter county temperatures Sunday

The closer to the coast you are, the more sunshine you will see and it will be a several degrees warmer.

Brevard temperatures

There will likely be a sharp divide in temperatures over a short distance as sunshine tries to march inland from the Atlantic Ocean.

Orange temperatures

Seminole temperatures

A few showers will still be around, mainly north and west of Orlando, but most stay dry Sunday afternoon. Scattered rain chances continue Monday with temperatures gradually starting to rebound. Highs Monday climb back into the mid 70s.

Future clouds and radar

Tuesday marks the beginning of a huge warming trend right into next weekend. We’ll make a run for the first 90 degree afternoon of the year Wednesday.

Temperature trend

If we fail to hit 90 Wednesday, we’ll have multiple chances to surge to that benchmark through the upcoming weekend. No matter how you slice it, beach weather returns for the middle of next week and lasts through the weekend.