As skies clear in Central Florida, here comes the warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect patchy fog across Central Florida to start the day Tuesday, with temperatures reaching near 80 degrees.

After a couple of dreary days, skies will clear in the Orlando area in the afternoon.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 79. The record high is 96, set in 1907.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Wednesday and we will be in the 90s for Thursday through the weekend.

Rain chances are very slim all week.

Orlando’s rain deficit is 3.91 inches in 2021.

