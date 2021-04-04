Pleasant Easter Sunday, more heat coming later in the week

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s still cool to start Sunday, but not as cold as Saturday morning. The next couple of days will act as a turning point in our weather for the week ahead. Highs Easter Sunday return to the mid-to-upper 70s, a few degrees shy of where we should be this time of the year.

Wind forecast Sunday

The wind will also start to relax making Sunday much more pleasant. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with more cloud cover closer to the Atlantic coast. A stray shower will be possible along the coast, but most of Central Florida is dry until late in the week.

Future clouds & radar

Monday will also hang out in the mid-to upper 70s with more sunshine.

The 80s return Tuesday and by Thursday central Florida will be flirting with the 90s again!

Beach forecast:

Ocean conditions remain less than ideal Sunday. The rip current threat remains high and the surf rough, although not as rough as Saturday.

Beach forecast

It will remain breezy and cool at the beach under partly cloudy skies.