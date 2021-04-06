High pollen count, heat hit Central Florida

COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 31: People gather to watch the sunrise as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida on August 31, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it passes the state and possibly makes landfall as early as Monday somewhere along the east coast. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for a warmer day Tuesday across Central Florida, with highs in the mid-80s.

We will stay dry, leading to a high pollen count and a high fire danger for the next several days.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 81. The record high is 92, set in 1923.

Expect a high near 90 from Wednesday through Sunday.

Rain chances hold off until Friday, when there’s a 20% chance. There’s a 30% chance of rain Saturday.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.13 inches in 2021.