Breezy and hot Saturday, widespread rain returns Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla – It will be a great pool day with sunshine increasing through the morning. By Saturday afternoon, sunshine will be out in full force. Highs top out around 90 degrees. Wind gusts at times will top 25 mph inland, closer to 30 mph along the coast.

The dry and windy weather will lead to a high fire risk Saturday. A red flag warning is in effect for much of Central Florida.

A few showers will be possible Saturday evening as weakening line of showers and storms approaches from the northwest.

Future radar

High rain and storm chances arrive Sunday morning and continue into the afternoon. A few storms could be on the stronger side. The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds.

Future radar

A few showers linger through dinner Sunday, but the second half of Sunday will be much drier than the first. 1-2″ of rain will be possible through late Sunday afternoon. Isolated higher amounts will be possible.

Beach forecast:

It will be windy at the beach Saturday with highs climbing into the mid 80s. Be mindful of a moderate rip current risk and strong northward flowing currents due to gusty south/southeast winds along the coast.

Beach forecast

A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic because of strong winds and rough seas.