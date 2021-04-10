Increased fire danger Saturday across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for interior Central Florida including Lake, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and interior Volusia county through Saturday evening.

A Red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will shortly. The combination of low relative humidity and strong winds can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Wind gusts Saturday

Wind gusts at times could top 25 mph.

Most of Central Florida is running between 4 and 6 inches below normal in the rainfall department.

Year to date rain and departure from normal

Much needed rain is expected Sunday.